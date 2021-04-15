GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Scott Campbell

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Scott Campbell
Audio only: Click here.
Scott Campbell turns 59 today (April 15, 2021) and we caught up with one of the members of Purdue's Cradle of Quarterbacks to share his memories and hear what he is up to from his home in Hershey, Pa.
Campbell was a three-year starting quarterback from 1980-83 and still ranks sixth all-time in passing yards (7636) and his 516-yard single-game effort is fifth best in school annals. He also played in the NFL for the Steelers and Falcons and has spent the last three decades as a co-owner of a real estate business.
