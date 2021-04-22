GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Lamar Conard

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Lamar Conard
Audio only: Click here.
Lamar Conard celebrates his 44th birthday today and shares inspirational stories about his birthday tradition growing up, Joe Tiller and Leroy Keyes. The former Boilermaker defensive back (1996-99) became coach Joe Tiller's first walk-on to earn a scholarship. Conard, a native of Elkhart, Ind., was a starter in 1997-98 and tied for the team lead in interceptions Purdue's dramatic turnaround season of 1997.
He now serves as the running backs coach for Miami University and has been with the RedHawks program for four seasons. Before that, Conard was on coach Brock Spack's coaching staff at Illinois State for nine years after serving as a GA in Tiller's last two seasons (2007-08).
