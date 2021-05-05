 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jane Schott
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 10:32:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jane Schott

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Jane (Calhoun Schott) was a 1987 Indiana All-Star before coming to Purdue. The Tipton (Ind.) native started 46 of 120 games and was a key role player from 1988-92 playing a key role in the resurgence of the women's hoops program.
Audio only: Click here.

Jane (Calhoun) Schott celebrates her Cinco de Mayo birthday with us. Schott has been integrally involved with Purdue women's basketball as a player from 1988-92 as as a color radio color analyst with Tim Newton, a position she has held since the mid-1990s. A long-time teacher and coach, Schott currently heads the girls basketball program while working as assistant athletics director at West Lafayette High School. Her "day job" is capably teaching chemistry and science for the Red Devils.

Schott is married to Tom Schott who worked in Purdue athletics for decades and now serves a role at the University in Strategic Communications. Son August is graduating this summer from Purdue and Sam is graduating this year from West Side and plans to play football at Illinois Wesleyan this fall.

Past Arni's Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020) | Rich Ostriker (11/18/2020) | Ray Wallace (12/3/2020) | Keaton Grant 12/8/2020 | Mike Robinson 12/31/2020 | Mark Herrmann (1/8/2021) | Dave Shondell (1/17/2021) | Anthony Spencer 1/23/2021 | Elliot Bloom (1/29/2021) | Mike Steele (2/3/2021) | Jim Wood (2/11/2021) | Ryan Isaac (2/16/2021) | P.J. Thompson (2/24/2021) | Calvin Williams 3/3/2021 | Everett PIckens (3/24/2021) | Ryan Berning (4/1/2021) | Jim Niedrach (4/8/2021) | Scott Campbell (4/15/2021) | Lamar Conard (4/22/2021)


