GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jane Schott

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Jane Schott
Audio only: Click here.
Jane (Calhoun) Schott celebrates her Cinco de Mayo birthday with us. Schott has been integrally involved with Purdue women's basketball as a player from 1988-92 as as a color radio color analyst with Tim Newton, a position she has held since the mid-1990s. A long-time teacher and coach, Schott currently heads the girls basketball program while working as assistant athletics director at West Lafayette High School. Her "day job" is capably teaching chemistry and science for the Red Devils.
Schott is married to Tom Schott who worked in Purdue athletics for decades and now serves a role at the University in Strategic Communications. Son August is graduating this summer from Purdue and Sam is graduating this year from West Side and plans to play football at Illinois Wesleyan this fall.
