GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Shaun Phillips

A member of Purdue's fabled “Den of Defensive Ends,” Shaun Phillips shares his 40th birthday with us from his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 6-3, 255-pound Phillips was an instant hit upon hitting the field at Purdue, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors each of this first three seasons. As a senior in 2003, he starred, making 14.5 sacks (second most in school history). Phillips garnered second-team All-American accolades and was a first-team All-Big Ten performer that season.

Phillips is still No. 2 in all-time sacks at Purdue with 33.5. And he is No. 3 in Purdue history in TFLs with 60.5. Phillips started 49 consecutive games in West Lafayette .

Phillips enjoyed an 11-year NFL career. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL draft by the Chargers, playing nine seasons in San Diego. He played for the Broncos in 2013, a team that reached Super Bowl 48, and spent his final season in 2014 with the Titans and Colts.

Phillips finished his NFL career with 81.5 sacks. His best season was 2010, when he made 11 sacks and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Phillips has a son who is playing football at Sam Houston State and will be squaring off in the FCS national title game on Sunday.. He also has twin 14-year old boys and a 3-year old son.