 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Shaun Phillips
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 07:09:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Shaun Phillips

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Sean Phillips was dominant at defensive end for Purdue from 2000-03.
Sean Phillips was dominant at defensive end for Purdue from 2000-03. (Tom Campbell)

Audio only: Click here.

A member of Purdue's fabled “Den of Defensive Ends,” Shaun Phillips shares his 40th birthday with us from his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 6-3, 255-pound Phillips was an instant hit upon hitting the field at Purdue, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors each of this first three seasons. As a senior in 2003, he starred, making 14.5 sacks (second most in school history). Phillips garnered second-team All-American accolades and was a first-team All-Big Ten performer that season.

Phillips is still No. 2 in all-time sacks at Purdue with 33.5. And he is No. 3 in Purdue history in TFLs with 60.5. Phillips started 49 consecutive games in West Lafayette .

Phillips enjoyed an 11-year NFL career. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL draft by the Chargers, playing nine seasons in San Diego. He played for the Broncos in 2013, a team that reached Super Bowl 48, and spent his final season in 2014 with the Titans and Colts.

Phillips finished his NFL career with 81.5 sacks. His best season was 2010, when he made 11 sacks and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Phillips has a son who is playing football at Sam Houston State and will be squaring off in the FCS national title game on Sunday.. He also has twin 14-year old boys and a 3-year old son.

Past Arni's Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020) | Rich Ostriker (11/18/2020) | Ray Wallace (12/3/2020) | Keaton Grant 12/8/2020 | Mike Robinson 12/31/2020 | Mark Herrmann (1/8/2021) | Dave Shondell (1/17/2021) | Anthony Spencer 1/23/2021 | Elliot Bloom (1/29/2021) | Mike Steele (2/3/2021) | Jim Wood (2/11/2021) | Ryan Isaac (2/16/2021) | P.J. Thompson (2/24/2021) | Calvin Williams 3/3/2021 | Everett PIckens (3/24/2021) | Ryan Berning (4/1/2021) | Jim Niedrach (4/8/2021) | Scott Campbell (4/15/2021) | Lamar Conard (4/22/2021) | Jane (Calhoun) Schott (5/5/2021)


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYXJuaS1zLWJpcnRoZGF5LXpvb20tc2hhdW4tcGhpbGxpcHM/eXB0 cj15YWhvbz9zcmM9cnNzIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnB1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3 cyUyRmFybmktcy1iaXJ0aGRheS16b29tLXNoYXVuLXBoaWxsaXBzJTNGeXB0 ciUzRHlhaG9vJTNGc3JjJTNEcnNzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK