Arni's Birthday Zoom: Gene Keady
Audio only: Click here.
On his 85th birthday, Coach Gene Keady joined us for to talk about birthdays past, all the calls he has already received, and of course, the New York Yankees.
"I am just glad to have another birthday to celebrate," Keady while visiting wife Kathleen Petrie's daughter Rachel and granddaughter Zenyn Skye in the Hudson Valley of New York.
"My putting isn't very good, but other than that, I am all good."
At 85, the coach always has something to say.
