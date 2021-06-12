Arni's Birthday Zoom: Isaiah Thompson
Audio only: Click here.
We caught up with rising junior guard Isaiah Thompson as he celebrates his 21st birthday. He talks about what his past birthdays have been like and what he has going on this summer as he prepares for the 2021-22 season. Thompson, an Academic All-Big Ten pick, appeared in all 28 games drawing starts in the first five games of the season and talked about playing his role on what figures to be one of the best teams in the nation.
