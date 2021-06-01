Arni's Birthday Zoom: Rock Supan
Audio only: Click here.
In between flights back to his home in Texas, we caught up with Rock Supan in the Detroit airport to celebrate birthday No. 64. A native of Parma, Ohio, Supan started 25 games in the Boilermaker defensive backfield from 1975-78, and was a standout on Purdue's "Junk Defense" in Supan's junior and senior seasons.
Despite his prowess in the defensive backfield as a hard-hitter, Supan is probably best known for the game-winning field goal he made that helped Purdue beat No. 1 Michigan in 1976. In fact, Supan, who was the backup kicker to regular Scott Sovereen during Supan's sophomore year, has the rare distinction of having two fourth quarter game-winning field goals in the same year, having delivered Purdue to a win at Wisconsin a month earlier.
Supan also talked about the challenges of playing for defensive coordinator Leon Burtnett, who passed away on May 31 and how since he has learned to appreciate his former coach.
The proud grandpa of four, Supan says he is a couple years away from retirement as he works in facilities for a local school system.
