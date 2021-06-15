Arni's Birthday Zoom: Danny Dierking

Danny Dierking made the most out of his time as a Boilermaker running back from 2007-10. And today (June 15, 2021) we caught up with him on his 33rd birthday. Now living in Nashville, Tennessee, the proud father of two girls under the age of 18 months is busy with family and his career with Stryker.

In our Arni's Birthday Zoom, Dierking talked about his playing days, the closeness he still has with his teammates and how happy he is for Purdue that assistant coach Mark Hagen is on coach Jeff Brohm's staff.

As a Boilermaker, Dierking played in 48 of 49 games, with 14 starts from 2007-10 and did not redshirt. Played multiple positions including running back, fullback, wide receiver, and played on all the special teams. From 2007-2009 led the team with over 30 special teams tackles. Was Academic All-Big Ten four years in a row and led the Boilermakers as a senior into the 2010 as a captain and led the team with 718 all purpose yards.

Dierking is a legacy at Purdue, as his dad Scott was an All-Big Ten running back in 1976 and played in the NFL for the Jets and Bucs.



