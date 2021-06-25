Arni's Birthday Zoom: Justin Jennings

Justin Jennings turns 47 today (June 25, 2021) and he took some time while vacationing in the Appalachian Mountains of Georgia to share his big day with us. Jennings, who now lives in the Youngstown, Ohio area, recalled his favorite Gene Keady saying, his birthday memories and the thankless job of guarding Glenn Robinson in practice. And of course, no interview with someone who played hoops for the Boilermakers in the 1990s would be complete without talking about the Three-Pete run from 1994-96, which Jennings played a key role in from the forward position.

Jennings, who came to Purdue from Grand Rapids (Michigan) Central H.S., appeared in 119 games for the Boilermakers, drawing 17 starts, all in his junior year. Blessed with great leaping ability, Listed at 6-foot-6, 198 pounds, he was known for his spectacular dunks. He averaged 5.3 points for his career, and 8.2 in his senior year.



