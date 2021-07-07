Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ben Jones

Ben Jones turns 39 today (July 7, 2021) and we caught up with him from his home in the Indianapolis area. Jones, the Boilermaker place-kicker in 2003-04 transferred to Purdue from Butler and immediately posted the most prolific season in Boilermaker annals.

Not only did Purdue sophomore Jnes have the most outstanding season ever by a Purdue kicker in 2003, he had one of the best in Big Ten Conference and NCAA history.

The walkon from Zionsville, Ind., made 25 of 30 field goals, a success rate of 83.3 percent. He set Purdue records for field goals made and percentage, topping the marks of 22 and 81.5 by All-American Travis Dorsch in 2001.

His most famous kick as a Boilermaker? How about his' 18-yard field goal with three seconds remaining gave Purdue a 26-23 win at Wisconsin on Oct. 18, 2003. It remains the Boilermakers' most recent win over the Badgers.

In addition, Jones tied the Big Ten season record for field goals, shared by Remy Hamilton of Michigan in 1994 (30 attempts), Dan Nystrom of Minnesota in 2000 (37 attempts) and Mike Nugent of Ohio State in 2002 (28 attempts).

You can follow Jones on Twitter @bcj35.








