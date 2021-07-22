Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ian Allen
Audio only: Click here.
Ian Allen turns 43 today (July 22, 2021) and we caught up with him from his home in the Minneapolis area where is works serves as senior merchandise planner for Target and lives in the Minneapolis area.
Allen was an offensive lineman for the Boilermakers from 1996-2000 and shared his stories of playing for position coach Danny Hope, what it was like to run on the field at the Rose Bowl and what motivates him in his job with Target. He started nine of 12 games in his senior year at right guard on one of the best Boilermaker offensive lines ever.
Allen played in the NFL for the Giants, Eagles, Falcons and Cardinals in addition to NFL Europe and the CFL. On that Boilermaker 2000 offensive line, LT Matt Light, LG, Gene Mruczkowski, C Chukky Okobi and RT Brandon Gorin all spent significant time in the league.
And entrepreneur, Allen has also started careers in music, broadcasting, and business and has his MBA as well.
