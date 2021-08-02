Arni's Birthday Zoom: Joey Elliott

Joey Elliott turns 35 today (August 2, 2021) and we caught up with him in the middle of a busy work day with the Indianapolis Colts. Elliott is a scout for the NFL team and is building a name for himself in the NFL.

Elliott played quarterback at Purdue from 2006-09, but didn't earn his first start until his senior year. In that season, Elliott led Purdue to an upset of No. 7 Ohio State while throwing for over 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. He played his best football down the stretch completing over 70 percent of his passes in his last three games including a stellar four-touchdown passing performance in a Bucket win in his last college game.

Elliott, an Evansville native, also played for Winnipeg, Ottawa and British Columbia in the Canadian Football League (CFL) from 2010-14.

Note: Our apologies for the transmission trouble at the end of the interview. We were making our way through some Internet challenges.












