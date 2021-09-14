Arni's Birthday Zoom: Gregory Phillips

Gregory Phillips was a Boilermaker receiver from 2014-17, recruited by Darrell Hazell's staff out of the Atlanta, Georgia area. In a career that didn't peak until the end, Phillips set a Purdue bowl record with 14 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns to help the Boilermakers to a dramatic 34-31 victory in Santa Clara, California.

We celebrate his 26th Birthday from his home in Jacksonville, Florida, where he is wearing several hats including playing for the Jacksonville Sharks in the Arena League, working in sales for a construction/building company in a addition to being a personal trainer.