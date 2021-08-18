 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Howell Wheaton
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-18 16:40:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Howell Wheaton

Howell Wheaton has lived a great life in agriculture and as a lifelong Purdue Fan. He has subscribed to Gold and Black since its inception 32 years ago.
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Arguably Purdue's oldest living Knucklehead, GoldandBlack.com subscriber Howell Wheaton celebrated his 98th birthday on Tuesday (August 17) and we caught up with him for an Arni's Birthday Zoom from his Missouri home.


For more on Wheaton, click here on the story we did a year ago on birthday number 97.

