Arni's Birthday Zoom: Edwin Watson

Edwin Watson turns 45 today (Sept. 29, 2021) as he is enjoying his work and family life as a real estate executive living in the Indianapolis area. A native of Pontiac, Michigan, Watson ranks seventh in school history in all-time rushing yardage and he played a huge role in his senior year of turning the Boilermaker program around in coach Joe Tiller's first season at the helm in 1997. He also played for the Green Bay Packers after his Purdue days.

Watson has been married for 20 years and works closely with his wife in their company EEE Realty. They have two sons, ages 13 and 11, and the family will spend Watson's birthday, at least in part, at football practice.