Arni's Birthday Zoom: David Nugent
David Nugent turns 44 today (Oct. 27, 2021) and we celebrate the big day with the Boilermaker defensive tackle who roamed the Purdue sidelines from 1996-99. Nugent was a somewhat unsung in the days of Rosevelt Colvin, Chike Okeafor and Matt Mitrione, but was an important part of the Boilermakers' dramatic turnaround. A converted tight end from the Memphis, Tennessee area, Nugent bulked up and became a mainstay of the Boilermaker front in the first three seasons under coach Joe Tiller that was made even more notable by two career "scoop and scores" in wins against top-five ranked teams: No. 4 Kansas State in 1998 and No. 5 Michigan State in 1999.
Nugent was a sixth round pick of the New England Patriots and he talks about his notable roomate, Tom Brady, and what paying on a Super Bowl Champion team meant.
Still living in the Memphis area, Nugent is in medical sales and lives with his wife and three children.
