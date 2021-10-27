 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: David Nugent
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-27 09:12:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Arni's Birthday Zoom: David Nugent

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Defensive tackle David Nugent (82) celebrates with teammate Mike Rose after making a big play in a win over Ball State in 1997. Nugent turns 44 today.
Defensive tackle David Nugent (82) celebrates with teammate Mike Rose after making a big play in a win over Ball State in 1997. Nugent turns 44 today. (Tom Campbell)

David Nugent turns 44 today (Oct. 27, 2021) and we celebrate the big day with the Boilermaker defensive tackle who roamed the Purdue sidelines from 1996-99. Nugent was a somewhat unsung in the days of Rosevelt Colvin, Chike Okeafor and Matt Mitrione, but was an important part of the Boilermakers' dramatic turnaround. A converted tight end from the Memphis, Tennessee area, Nugent bulked up and became a mainstay of the Boilermaker front in the first three seasons under coach Joe Tiller that was made even more notable by two career "scoop and scores" in wins against top-five ranked teams: No. 4 Kansas State in 1998 and No. 5 Michigan State in 1999.

Nugent was a sixth round pick of the New England Patriots and he talks about his notable roomate, Tom Brady, and what paying on a Super Bowl Champion team meant.

Still living in the Memphis area, Nugent is in medical sales and lives with his wife and three children.

{{ article.author_name }}