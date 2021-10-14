Arni's Birthday Zoom: Steve Reid

One of Purdue's most prolific guard in the Gene Keady Era, Steve Reid shares his 60th birthday on the Arni's Birthday Zoom. Reid, who played from 1983-85 was a key player on the Boilermakers' 1984 conference title team and was known for hitting game winning shots and being on the free throw line during the famous Bob Knight chair-throwing incident on Feb. 23, 1985. Reid, some great stories about his playing days, his moments as a radio analyst with Larry Clisby and much more. He now lives in the Savannah, Georgia area and is enjoying life with wife Brenda, and their children and grandchildren,