Arni's Birthday Zoom: Desmond Tardy
We celebrate birthday No. 36 (Nov. 24, 2021) with former Boilermaker standout receiver Desmond Tardy who is home for Thanksgiving visiting family in his hometown of Indianapolis. The former Indiana Mr. Football (2003) enjoyed a great senior year as a Boilermaker catching 67 passes for five TDs in 2008.
The high-energy, infectious-attitude Tardy talks about his love for coaching, including his current gig at IMG Academy, and shares his message to college prospects that he runs across every day in Florida. He also evaluates another "famous" Warren Central H.S. product in David Bell, and talks about his role in the famed "hook and ladder" play against Michigan in 2008 and his bittersweet memories of playing in the Old Oaken Bucket Game.
The 'famed' 2008 Hook and Ladder play vs. Michigan
