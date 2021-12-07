Arni's Birthday Zoom: Danny Ezechukwu

We celebrate birthday No. 27 with Danny Ezechukwu (Dec. 7, 2021) who was a mainstay at linebacker for Purdue appearing in 45 games for the Boilermakers under coaches Darrel Hazell and Jeff Brohm from 2014-17.

The Lithonia, Georgia native compiled 216 career tackles, forced and recovered four fumbles, had 16 career tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks . He played a key role in a resurgent Boilermaker defense in his senior season of 2017, when Purdue posted a winning season and a Foster Farms Bowl win over Arizona.

Ezechukwu, an Industrial Management major, lives and works in sales in the Dallas Metroplex Area for Rev.com and follows Purdue's sports teams very closely. He and his wife Arielle have two sons, Tariq and Zayeed (who makes a cameo appearance in the Arni's Birthday Zoom).