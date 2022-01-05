Arni's Birthday Zoom: Brock Spack

We celebrate birthday No. 60 with the former Boilermaker linebacker (1980-83 and assistant coach under coaches Jim Colletto and Joe Tiller. Spack has been a highly successful head coach at Illinois State leading the Redbirds to the FCS playoffs five times. His 89 victories is the most in ISU history, a milestone he reached in 2021. Spack talks about the challenges of coaching in 2022, his playing days at Purdue and what he learned most from coach Joe Tiller.