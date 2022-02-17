 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Brock Spack | Purdue Boilermakers | Illinois State Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-17 09:16:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Mike Marks

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Former Boilermaker standout linebacker Mike Marks is enjoying the retired life after playing a big role in one of Purdue's most successful periods in its football history.
Former Boilermaker standout linebacker Mike Marks is enjoying the retired life after playing a big role in one of Purdue's most successful periods in its football history.

Audio portion only: Click here

We celebrate birthday No. 64 (Feb. 17, 2022) with the former Boilermaker linebacker (1977-80) Mike Marks. As key player on Purdue's "Junk Defense", Marks, a native of Chicago where he played at Leo H.S., was recruited to Purdue by Alex Agase. One of 10 children, he started 19 games in his career as an inside linebacker, including all but one game his senior year.

A retired health care services executive, Marks spends much of his time in Florida in the winter months.

Below: Marks' fateful play against to seal a Bucket Win versus IU in 1980.

Past Arni's Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020) | Rich Ostriker (11/18/2020) | Ray Wallace (12/3/2020) | Keaton Grant 12/8/2020 | Mike Robinson 12/31/2020 | Mark Herrmann (1/8/2021) | Dave Shondell (1/17/2021) | Anthony Spencer 1/23/2021 | Elliot Bloom (1/29/2021) | Mike Steele (2/3/2021) | Jim Wood (2/11/2021) | Ryan Isaac (2/16/2021) | P.J. Thompson (2/24/2021) | Calvin Williams 3/3/2021 | Everett PIckens (3/24/2021) | Ryan Berning (4/1/2021) | Jim Niedrach (4/8/2021) | Scott Campbell (4/15/2021) | Lamar Conard (4/22/2021) | Jane (Calhoun) Schott (5/5/2021) | Shaun Phillips (5/13/2021) | Gene Keady (5/21/2021) | Tommie Thomas (5/28/2021) | Rock Supan (6/1/2021) | Isaiah Thompson (6/12/2021) | Danny Dierking (6/15/2021) | Justin Jennings (6/25/2021) | Maynard Lewis 7/3/2021 | Ben Jones 7/7/2021 | Jimmy Oliver (7/12/2021) | Ian Allen (7/22/2021) | Joey Elliott (8/2/2021) | Howell Wheaton (8/17/2021) | Gregory Phillips (9/14/2021) | Edwin Watson (9/29/2021) | Steve Reid (10/14/2021) | David Nugent (10/27/2021) | Tony Visco (11/11/2021) | Desmond Tardy (11/24/2021) | Danny Ezechukwu (12/7/2021) | Brock Spack (1/5/2022)


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}