Arni's Birthday Zoom: Mike Marks

We celebrate birthday No. 64 (Feb. 17, 2022) with the former Boilermaker linebacker (1977-80) Mike Marks. As key player on Purdue's "Junk Defense", Marks, a native of Chicago where he played at Leo H.S., was recruited to Purdue by Alex Agase. One of 10 children, he started 19 games in his career as an inside linebacker, including all but one game his senior year.

A retired health care services executive, Marks spends much of his time in Florida in the winter months.