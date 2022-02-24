Arni's Birthday Zoom: Commemorating the life of Eugene Parker

On the 66th anniversary of his birth (Feb. 24), we commemorate the life and times of Eugene Parker. The former All-Big Ten guard, who passed away in 2016, touched the lives of so many people both in and out of sports. In today's special Birthday Zoom, Parker's son Brandon, and former Boilermaker student-athletes Walter Jordan, Jerry Sichting, Mike Steele and Rod Woodson share their memories that played a significant role in their lives. Jordan, Sichting and Steele were teammates of Parker's when Parker was a four-year starter for coach Fred Schaus from 1975-78. Like Parker, Woodson, who hailed from Fort Wayne, Indiana, utilized Parker as his agent during Woodson's Hall-of-Fame NFL career.

Yet, all of the relationships with Parker transcended sports.

