{{ timeAgo('2022-02-24 12:26:15 -0600') }}

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Commemorating the life of Eugene Parker

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Eugene Parker was a standout guard under coach Fred Schaus from 1975-78 and went on to become a premier sports agent.
Eugene Parker was a standout guard under coach Fred Schaus from 1975-78 and went on to become a premier sports agent.

Audio portion only: Click here

On the 66th anniversary of his birth (Feb. 24), we commemorate the life and times of Eugene Parker. The former All-Big Ten guard, who passed away in 2016, touched the lives of so many people both in and out of sports. In today's special Birthday Zoom, Parker's son Brandon, and former Boilermaker student-athletes Walter Jordan, Jerry Sichting, Mike Steele and Rod Woodson share their memories that played a significant role in their lives. Jordan, Sichting and Steele were teammates of Parker's when Parker was a four-year starter for coach Fred Schaus from 1975-78. Like Parker, Woodson, who hailed from Fort Wayne, Indiana, utilized Parker as his agent during Woodson's Hall-of-Fame NFL career.

Yet, all of the relationships with Parker transcended sports.

For more on Eugene Parker: Click here

