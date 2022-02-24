Arni's Birthday Zoom: Commemorating the life of Eugene Parker
Audio portion only: Click here
On the 66th anniversary of his birth (Feb. 24), we commemorate the life and times of Eugene Parker. The former All-Big Ten guard, who passed away in 2016, touched the lives of so many people both in and out of sports. In today's special Birthday Zoom, Parker's son Brandon, and former Boilermaker student-athletes Walter Jordan, Jerry Sichting, Mike Steele and Rod Woodson share their memories that played a significant role in their lives. Jordan, Sichting and Steele were teammates of Parker's when Parker was a four-year starter for coach Fred Schaus from 1975-78. Like Parker, Woodson, who hailed from Fort Wayne, Indiana, utilized Parker as his agent during Woodson's Hall-of-Fame NFL career.
Yet, all of the relationships with Parker transcended sports.
For more on Eugene Parker: Click here
Past Arni's Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020) | Rich Ostriker (11/18/2020) | Ray Wallace (12/3/2020) | Keaton Grant 12/8/2020 | Mike Robinson 12/31/2020 | Mark Herrmann (1/8/2021) | Dave Shondell (1/17/2021) | Anthony Spencer 1/23/2021 | Elliot Bloom (1/29/2021) | Mike Steele (2/3/2021) | Jim Wood (2/11/2021) | Ryan Isaac (2/16/2021) | P.J. Thompson (2/24/2021) | Calvin Williams 3/3/2021 | Everett PIckens (3/24/2021) | Ryan Berning (4/1/2021) | Jim Niedrach (4/8/2021) | Scott Campbell (4/15/2021) | Lamar Conard (4/22/2021) | Jane (Calhoun) Schott (5/5/2021) | Shaun Phillips (5/13/2021) | Gene Keady (5/21/2021) | Tommie Thomas (5/28/2021) | Rock Supan (6/1/2021) | Isaiah Thompson (6/12/2021) | Danny Dierking (6/15/2021) | Justin Jennings (6/25/2021) | Maynard Lewis 7/3/2021 | Ben Jones 7/7/2021 | Jimmy Oliver (7/12/2021) | Ian Allen (7/22/2021) | Joey Elliott (8/2/2021) | Howell Wheaton (8/17/2021) | Gregory Phillips (9/14/2021) | Edwin Watson (9/29/2021) | Steve Reid (10/14/2021) | David Nugent (10/27/2021) | Tony Visco (11/11/2021) | Desmond Tardy (11/24/2021) | Danny Ezechukwu (12/7/2021) | Brock Spack (1/5/2022) | Mike Marks (2/17/2022)
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.