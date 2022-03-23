 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Tim Spiker
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Tim Spiker

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Tim Spiker, who turns 50 today, would like nothing more than to have his belated birthday gift be a trip for the Boilermakers to the Final Four.
Tim Spiker, a teammate of Matt Painter, Cuonzo Martin and Glenn Robinson during the 1992 and '93 seasons, shares his 50th birthday (March 23, 2022). Spiker, a former walk-on from Morgantown, W.Va., appeared in 19 games for coach Gene Keady and told some great stories about his experiences before, during, and after his Purdue days.

Spiker, now a leadership advisor for the Aperio Group and host of the Be Worth* Following podcast, is like all people associated with Purdue basketball. He shares his insights about the 2021-22 Boilermakers and what may transpire in the final two weeks of the NCAA Tournament.

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Audio only

ICYMI: Check out Spiker's recent podcast with coach Gene Keady.

