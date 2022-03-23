Arni's Birthday Zoom: Tim Spiker

Tim Spiker, a teammate of Matt Painter, Cuonzo Martin and Glenn Robinson during the 1992 and '93 seasons, shares his 50th birthday (March 23, 2022). Spiker, a former walk-on from Morgantown, W.Va., appeared in 19 games for coach Gene Keady and told some great stories about his experiences before, during, and after his Purdue days.

Spiker, now a leadership advisor for the Aperio Group and host of the Be Worth* Following podcast, is like all people associated with Purdue basketball. He shares his insights about the 2021-22 Boilermakers and what may transpire in the final two weeks of the NCAA Tournament.