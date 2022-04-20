Arni's Birthday Zoom: Lauren Mioton-Connor

One of the most accomplished student-athletes in Purdue annals, Laurin Mioton-Connor shared her 35th birthday. As a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Vanderbilt, Mioton-Connor talks about how she balances her family life with her professional life, her fond memories of playing in two Elite Eights (2007 and 2009) and winning a couple of Big Ten titles and what she thinks of the future of the Boilermaker program under the guidance of her former teammate Katie Gearlds.