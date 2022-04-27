Arni's Birthday Zoom: Bobby Riddell
Bobby Riddell appeared in 84 games for the Boilermakers under coaches Gene Keady and Matt Painter and was part of the Boilermakers' resurgence on the hardwood which included three NCAA appearances and a Big Ten Tournament title in his senior year . The former walk-on and local product who played at Harrison H.S., Riddell is an accountant for the Purdue Research Foundation, is married with three boys and serves as a radio analyst for Boilermaker basketball.
He talks about all of this and more on his 36th birthday (April 27).
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Audio only
