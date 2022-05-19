Arni's Birthday Zoom: Lee Brush
On his 48th birthday (May 19, 2022), Lee Brush gives an honest and thoughtful portrayal of the highs and lows of his football experience before and after his days as a Boilermaker (1994-97). . Brush was recruited to Purdue by coach Jim Colletto as a 5-foot-10, 183 pounds defensive back. A native of Winston-Salem, N.C., Brush made an impact early in his career, returning a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown in his freshman season (1994) and started 20 games in the Boilermaker defensive backfield. After a junior year where he almost transferred from Purdue and found himself not in the lineup, Brush became a leader on Purdue's resurgent defense under first-year coach Joe Tiller helping the Boilermakers to one of their best turnaround in its football history.
Brush, who graduated from Purdue with a civil engineering degree, now works in the facility construction industry in Scottsdale, Arizona and lives with his wife and two teenage children.
Brush (10) provided one of the most famous escorts in Purdue football history as Adrian Beasley raced 43=yards for a touchdown in the upstart Boilermakers' win over No. 12 Notre Dame in 1997,
