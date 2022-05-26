Arni's Birthday Zoom: A. T. Simpson

A.T. Simpson shares his thoughts on his 42nd birthday (May 26, 2022) and much more in today's Arni's Birthday Zoom. Simpson, a 6-foot-4 inch receiver from Indianapolis (Cathedral H.S.), talks about playing on the Rose Bowl team, that fateful game against Wisconsin that paved the pay for the Boilermakers to get to Pasadena (thanks in big part to Simpson's 30-yard TD reception from Drew Brees) and much more.

Simpson, who played for coach Joe Tiller from 1998-01, was a highly recruited athlete and was a two-sport player, not all that different from fellow east-sider David Bell. Now working in the construction business and living on the north side of Indy, Simpson is married to his wife Erin, and they have a five-year-old daughter Avery.