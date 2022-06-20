Arni's Birthday Zoom: Stephanie White
Stephanie White is a living legend at age 45 and today (June 20, 2022), she shares her thoughts on her life, family, Purdue experience and more. Living in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tenn., with her three boys and partner. She talks about the challenges of coaching in today's world and reflects on what the last couple of years have taught her.
Of course, White's legendary athletic career started in West Lebanon, Ind. and went through Seeger H.S. to Purdue and into college coaching and the WNBA. The 1999 National Player-of-the-Year helped lead Purdue to its only team sport national title in its history when the Boilermakers finished off a 34-1 season by winning it all.
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Audio only
