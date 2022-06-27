Arni's Birthday Zoom: Elijah Sindelar

In what was the earliest recorded Arni's Birthday Zoom, we caught up with former Boilermaker quarterback Elijah Sindelar at 5:15 a.m. local time to jump on today's (June 27, 2022) 26th birthday celebration. Sindelar, who now lives in the Bowling Green, Ky., area and works as an electrical engineer for Logan Aluminum, has been married for two years to Aly, and the couple has a 10-month-old son Ezekiel.





Sindelar talks about how he keeps his competitive mindset after spending so much time as a three-sport athlete growing up just 90 minutes away from his current home in Princeton, Ky. He shares his insight into Aidan O'Connell, his optimism for the 2022 season, and how the games he played in the car with his dad growing up helped him hone his skills to what he does today.