Arni's Birthday Zoom: Tim Stratton

Tim Stratton was a bigger-than-life character for Purdue football from 1997-2001, becoming one of the best tight ends in school history. He teamed with Drew Brees to be a lethal duo on the Boilermakers' Rose Bowl team in 2000, and it helped earn Stratton the John Mackey Award for being the nation's best tight end. Stratton caught 204 passes in his career, leaving Purdue as the school's all-time leader in receptions.

We celebrate Stratton's 43rd birthday (July 15, 2022) as the married father of three has a busy home life managing his sales career, high school coaching and all of his kids' activities.