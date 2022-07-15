Arni's Birthday Zoom: Tim Stratton
Tim Stratton was a bigger-than-life character for Purdue football from 1997-2001, becoming one of the best tight ends in school history. He teamed with Drew Brees to be a lethal duo on the Boilermakers' Rose Bowl team in 2000, and it helped earn Stratton the John Mackey Award for being the nation's best tight end. Stratton caught 204 passes in his career, leaving Purdue as the school's all-time leader in receptions.
We celebrate Stratton's 43rd birthday (July 15, 2022) as the married father of three has a busy home life managing his sales career, high school coaching and all of his kids' activities.
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Audio only
Past Arni's Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020) | Rich Ostriker (11/18/2020) | Ray Wallace (12/3/2020) | Keaton Grant 12/8/2020 | Mike Robinson 12/31/2020 | Mark Herrmann (1/8/2021) | Dave Shondell (1/17/2021) | Anthony Spencer 1/23/2021 | Elliot Bloom (1/29/2021) | Mike Steele (2/3/2021) | Jim Wood (2/11/2021) | Ryan Isaac (2/16/2021) | P.J. Thompson (2/24/2021) | Calvin Williams 3/3/2021 | Everett PIckens (3/24/2021) | Ryan Berning (4/1/2021) | Jim Niedrach (4/8/2021) | Scott Campbell (4/15/2021) | Lamar Conard (4/22/2021) | Jane (Calhoun) Schott (5/5/2021) | Shaun Phillips (5/13/2021) | Gene Keady (5/21/2021) | Tommie Thomas (5/28/2021) | Rock Supan (6/1/2021) | Isaiah Thompson (6/12/2021) | Danny Dierking (6/15/2021) | Justin Jennings (6/25/2021) | Maynard Lewis 7/3/2021 | Ben Jones 7/7/2021 | Jimmy Oliver (7/12/2021) | Ian Allen (7/22/2021) | Joey Elliott (8/2/2021) | Howell Wheaton (8/17/2021) | Gregory Phillips (9/14/2021) | Edwin Watson (9/29/2021) | Steve Reid (10/14/2021) | David Nugent (10/27/2021) | Tony Visco (11/11/2021) | Desmond Tardy (11/24/2021) | Danny Ezechukwu (12/7/2021) | Brock Spack (1/5/2022) | Mike Marks (2/17/2022) : Life of Eugene Parker (2/24/2022) | Tim Spiker (3/23/2022) | Lauren Mioton-Connor (4/20/2022) | Bobby Riddell (4/27/2022) | Lee Brush (5/19/2022) | A. T. Simpson (5/26/2022) | Stephanie White (6/20/2022) | Elijah Sindelar (6/27/2022)
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.