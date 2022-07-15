 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Tim Stratton
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Tim Stratton

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Tim Stratton was the John Mackey Award winner as the nation's best tight end in 2000.
Tim Stratton was the John Mackey Award winner as the nation's best tight end in 2000. (Tom Campbell)

Tim Stratton was a bigger-than-life character for Purdue football from 1997-2001, becoming one of the best tight ends in school history. He teamed with Drew Brees to be a lethal duo on the Boilermakers' Rose Bowl team in 2000, and it helped earn Stratton the John Mackey Award for being the nation's best tight end. Stratton caught 204 passes in his career, leaving Purdue as the school's all-time leader in receptions.

We celebrate Stratton's 43rd birthday (July 15, 2022) as the married father of three has a busy home life managing his sales career, high school coaching and all of his kids' activities.

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Audio only


Stratton, show here playing catch before the game with fans at teh 2001 Rose Bowl, was a free-spirited fan favorite.
Stratton, show here playing catch before the game with fans at teh 2001 Rose Bowl, was a free-spirited fan favorite.

