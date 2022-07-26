Arni's Birthday Zoom: Todd Mitchell
Purdue Hall-of-Famer Todd Mitchell takes time on his 56th birthday (7/26/2022) to celebrate with us. The All-Big Ten forward from Toledo, Ohio, was one of Purdue's "Three-Amigos" along with classmates Everette Stephens and Troy Lewis. The trio led Purdue to four NCAA appearances, back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1987 and '88 and became some of the most beloved Boilermaker hoopsters in school history.
Mitchell, who just moved with his family from his boyhood home of Toledo, Ohio, to Boca Raton, Fla., where he just earned an executive promotion with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, was one of the most consistent, dependable players averaging over 15 points per contest in his final three years as a Boilermaker. His 1699 career points rank him 13th all-time at Purdue, while his 740 rebounds put him 10th on the list.
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Audio only
Past Arni's Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020) | Rich Ostriker (11/18/2020) | Ray Wallace (12/3/2020) | Keaton Grant 12/8/2020 | Mike Robinson 12/31/2020 | Mark Herrmann (1/8/2021) | Dave Shondell (1/17/2021) | Anthony Spencer 1/23/2021 | Elliot Bloom (1/29/2021) | Mike Steele (2/3/2021) | Jim Wood (2/11/2021) | Ryan Isaac (2/16/2021) | P.J. Thompson (2/24/2021) | Calvin Williams 3/3/2021 | Everett PIckens (3/24/2021) | Ryan Berning (4/1/2021) | Jim Niedrach (4/8/2021) | Scott Campbell (4/15/2021) | Lamar Conard (4/22/2021) | Jane (Calhoun) Schott (5/5/2021) | Shaun Phillips (5/13/2021) | Gene Keady (5/21/2021) | Tommie Thomas (5/28/2021) | Rock Supan (6/1/2021) | Isaiah Thompson (6/12/2021) | Danny Dierking (6/15/2021) | Justin Jennings (6/25/2021) | Maynard Lewis 7/3/2021 | Ben Jones 7/7/2021 | Jimmy Oliver (7/12/2021) | Ian Allen (7/22/2021) | Joey Elliott (8/2/2021) | Howell Wheaton (8/17/2021) | Gregory Phillips (9/14/2021) | Edwin Watson (9/29/2021) | Steve Reid (10/14/2021) | David Nugent (10/27/2021) | Tony Visco (11/11/2021) | Desmond Tardy (11/24/2021) | Danny Ezechukwu (12/7/2021) | Brock Spack (1/5/2022) | Mike Marks (2/17/2022) : Life of Eugene Parker (2/24/2022) | Tim Spiker (3/23/2022) | Lauren Mioton-Connor (4/20/2022) | Bobby Riddell (4/27/2022) | Lee Brush (5/19/2022) | A. T. Simpson (5/26/2022) | Stephanie White (6/20/2022) | Elijah Sindelar (6/27/2022) | Tim Stratton (7/15/2022)
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.