Arni's Birthday Zoom: Todd Mitchell

Purdue Hall-of-Famer Todd Mitchell takes time on his 56th birthday (7/26/2022) to celebrate with us. The All-Big Ten forward from Toledo, Ohio, was one of Purdue's "Three-Amigos" along with classmates Everette Stephens and Troy Lewis. The trio led Purdue to four NCAA appearances, back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1987 and '88 and became some of the most beloved Boilermaker hoopsters in school history.

Mitchell, who just moved with his family from his boyhood home of Toledo, Ohio, to Boca Raton, Fla., where he just earned an executive promotion with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, was one of the most consistent, dependable players averaging over 15 points per contest in his final three years as a Boilermaker. His 1699 career points rank him 13th all-time at Purdue, while his 740 rebounds put him 10th on the list.