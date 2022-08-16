Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ryan Kerrigan

Purdue consensus All-America Ryan Kerrigan celebrates his 34th birthday today (Aug. 16, 2022) with us as he talks about his next phase of life after a standout 11-year NFL career. Now spending time with the organization he spent a decade with, Kerrigan is learning the coaching ropes from the Washington Commanders' staff with hopes of possibly making that his next move in his football life. The married father of three also talks about his decision-making to retire at age 33, what he likes most about fellow first-round NFL pick George Karlaftis and what might be ahead for his alma mater in 2022.