Arni's Birthday Zoom: Rapheal Davis
Former Big Ten Defensive Player-of-the-Year and current basketball trainer, coach philanthropist and BTN analyst Rapheal Davis shares part of his 29th birthday (August 30, 2022) with us from his home in Atlanta.
The Fort Wayne, Ind. native responds thoughtfully to the work he and others are doing in his hometown to provide equal opportunity and access to basketball for all kids. In addition, Davis talks about the opportunities Name-Image-Likeness is giving student-athletes, his constant and relentless desire for improvement in the broadcast booth, and even a little Purdue-Penn State analysis. And yes, even his favorite birthday restaurant (other than Arni's) that he enjoyed growing up.
It is hard not to be impressed with Davis’s work before the ripe old age of 30.
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Audio only
