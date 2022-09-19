Carl Landry celebrates birthday No. 39 with us. The former All-Big Ten forward for coaches Gene Keady and Matt Painter talks about his 10-year NBA career that involved six different NBA teams. He also talks about his family (wife and two children), his most memorable Mackey moment, what NBA coach he compares Painter to and some simple advice for NBA rookie Jaden Ivey.

One of the players most responsible for Purdue's successful turnaround season in 2006-07 in Painter's second season at the helm, Landry was a successful junior college transfer whose career blossomed in his senior year.