Long-time Purdue assistant coach/football operations administrator Don Coller celebrates his 70th birthday with us (Oct. 14, 2022). Coller, who now lives with his wife and two children in West Lafayette, has played a significant role in football in the Greater Lafayette area dating back to 1981 when he was first a member of Hall of Fame Boilermaker coach Jim Young's staff.

Coller shares fond memories of one of his best friends Joe Tiller, whom Coller worked with as a recruiting coordinator and operations person starting in the Boilermakers' Rose Bowl season of 2000.