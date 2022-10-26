Purdue women's basketball coach Katie Gearlds takes time out of her busy schedule to share her 38th birthday (Oct. 26, 2922) with us. The second-year coach talks about the 2022-23 Boilermakers, how she has grown more comfortable in the job and what she has learned from her time at Purdue as both a player and a coach. And, you will learn how she celebrates her birthday as she reflects on her life in and out of basketball.