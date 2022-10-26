News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-26 14:07:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Katie Gearlds

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Katie Gearlds takes time to share her 38th birthday talking Purdue hoops, philosophy and more.
Katie Gearlds takes time to share her 38th birthday talking Purdue hoops, philosophy and more.

Purdue women's basketball coach Katie Gearlds takes time out of her busy schedule to share her 38th birthday (Oct. 26, 2922) with us. The second-year coach talks about the 2022-23 Boilermakers, how she has grown more comfortable in the job and what she has learned from her time at Purdue as both a player and a coach. And, you will learn how she celebrates her birthday as she reflects on her life in and out of basketball.

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Audio only


Past Arni's Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020) | Rich Ostriker (11/18/2020) | Ray Wallace (12/3/2020) | Keaton Grant 12/8/2020 | Mike Robinson 12/31/2020 | Mark Herrmann (1/8/2021) | Dave Shondell (1/17/2021) | Anthony Spencer 1/23/2021 | Elliot Bloom (1/29/2021) | Mike Steele (2/3/2021) | Jim Wood (2/11/2021) | Ryan Isaac (2/16/2021) | P.J. Thompson (2/24/2021) | Calvin Williams 3/3/2021 | Everett PIckens (3/24/2021) | Ryan Berning (4/1/2021) | Jim Niedrach (4/8/2021) | Scott Campbell (4/15/2021) | Lamar Conard (4/22/2021) | Jane (Calhoun) Schott (5/5/2021) | Shaun Phillips (5/13/2021) | Gene Keady (5/21/2021) | Tommie Thomas (5/28/2021) | Rock Supan (6/1/2021) | Isaiah Thompson (6/12/2021) | Danny Dierking (6/15/2021) | Justin Jennings (6/25/2021) | Maynard Lewis 7/3/2021 | Ben Jones 7/7/2021 | Jimmy Oliver (7/12/2021) | Ian Allen (7/22/2021) | Joey Elliott (8/2/2021) | Howell Wheaton (8/17/2021) | Gregory Phillips (9/14/2021) | Edwin Watson (9/29/2021) | Steve Reid (10/14/2021) | David Nugent (10/27/2021) | Tony Visco (11/11/2021) | Desmond Tardy (11/24/2021) | Danny Ezechukwu (12/7/2021) | Brock Spack (1/5/2022) | Mike Marks (2/17/2022) : Life of Eugene Parker (2/24/2022) | Tim Spiker (3/23/2022) | Lauren Mioton-Connor (4/20/2022) | Bobby Riddell (4/27/2022) | Lee Brush (5/19/2022) | A. T. Simpson (5/26/2022) | Stephanie White (6/20/2022) | Elijah Sindelar (6/27/2022) | Tim Stratton (7/15/2022) |Todd Mitchell (7/26/2022) | Ryan Kerrigan (8/16/2022) | Rapheal Davis (8/30/2022) | Carl Landry (9/16/2022) | Don Coller (10/14/2022)



Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}